Residents claim they are being disturbed by:

Car and van doors being slammed;

Raised voices as people make their way onto the beach;

Torch lights that can be seen from the head and hand-held torches that are being used to search for shellfish and the

Rattling of buckets.

Both Dyfed-Powys Police and the Fisheries Department have been alerted to the latest allegations.

The cockle pickers are believed to be community groups of ethnic origin who travel down to Saundersfoot from South Wales to gather shellfish such as razor, clams and mussels from the rocks along Glen beach.

However investigations from the Fisheries Department conclude that their harvesting is not being done for commercial gain.

“It’s a very difficult thing to prove, but the Fisheries officers are comfortable and confident that the shellfish that’s being gathered is for the people’s own consumption,” said county councillor Chris Williams.

“However the individuals are turning up in cars, vans and sometimes minibuses in the early hours of the morning, and this is not permissible, as picking cockles after dusk is illegal.

“Residents who live nearby are being disturbed by the doors slamming, raised voices, light from the torches and then the rattling of the shellfish when the buckets are put back into their vehicles.

“It’s possible that some of the complaints are racially motivated, I’m not going to lie, but the majority are from people who want to look after Saundersfoot and are trying to do all they can to protect what we’ve got.”

Last year, following similar reports of illegal cockle picking on the beaches around Saundersfoot, a multi-agency operation took place which included the local neighbourhood policing team, fisheries, rural crime officers, port health, Border force, gang masters labour abuse authority and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Last year, the Welsh Government held a consultation on cockling, moving to ensure that it will be a criminal offence to commercially gather cockles from any public cockle bed in Wales without an ‘All Wales’ cockle permit. A person is considered to be commercially gathering if they remove more than 5 kg of cockle from a fishery in a single day.

However each of the buckets or containers inspected at Saundersfoot were fully compliant with both their size and the quantity of shellfish they contained.

‘The Fisheries Department believe these people are a close knit network, often family groups, who prefer razor, mussels and clams to cockles so I can count on one hand those that were actually gathering cockles,” added Cllr Williams.

“And other agencies likewise have not gained any evidence to confirm that any offences are being committed.”

Cllr Williams added that local people are also seen gathering shellfish on the beach for their own consumption.

“There are many, many locals who go down to the beach to pick shellfish too.

“And this is perfectly permissible. All we’re trying to do is protect Saundersfoot for the people who come here after us.”

Cllr Williams has now requested signage from the Fisheries Department stating the bylaws concerning cockle gathering.

He is also requesting that anyone with concerns about illegal cockle gathering should contact 101 or the Fisheries Department at fisheries-intel@gov.wales