Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun is hosting a charity concert on November 11, featuring Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir, David Pepper, Ellie Louc, Tarish Matthews, Eliza Bradbury, Phil Merchant, Nia Lewis and Ffion Harries.

The charity concert is to specifically raise awareness of men's mental health charities with the proceeds supporting the VC Gallery, The DPJ Foundation and Give The Boys a Loft (GTBAL).

The headline performers will be Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir who will be supported by a host of local talented young musicians and singers from around Pembrokeshire.

At the same time, the theatre will host an art exhibition by the VC Gallery in the Martha's Cafe area.

“Theatr Gwaun is proud to support our chosen charities the VC Gallery, GTBAL and The DPJ Foundation by organising a wonderful evening of varied entertainment to raise funds to help the important work they do,” said a spokesperson for the theatre.

“November is a popular month for focussing on raising awareness and supporting men’s mental health. Many men struggle to reach out for help when they are not coping with their mental health.

“This concert will help raise awareness of the complex issues with inspiring speakers and give you the opportunity to see our headliner – Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir including a full programme of talented musicians.”

The concert starts at 7pm on Wednesday, November 11. Tickets cost £10 and can be found at theatrgwaun.com or by phoning 01348 873421.