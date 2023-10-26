The winners for the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 will be officially revealed tonight, October 26.
Held in association with Werndale, part of Circle Health Group, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.
“I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including Werndale Hospital, for enabling us to stage the West Wales Health & Care Awards again this year,” said Clare Snowdon, West Wales group Editor.
"I'm looking forward to seeing all our finalists and supporters tonight at the awards. It's going to be a great night!"
The finalists for the 2023 West Wales Health & Care Awards
Volunteer of the Year
- Fiona Marsden
- Sue Ward
- Nicola Harteveld
Health Charity of the Year
- Paul Sartori Foundation (Pembrokeshire’s Hospice at Home Service)
- Megan’s Starr Foundation
- Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give
Mental Health Award
- Doctor Purnell
- Megan’s Starr Foundation
- Dominique Williams
Primary Care Person of the Year
- Laura Hugman – Clinical Team Leader Manager Paul Sartori Foundation
- Dr Sarah Yelland
- Clare Hawkins
Care Home of the Year
- Caldey Grange
- Glanmarlais Dementia Residential Care Home
- Tyn y Coed Care
Hospital Staff Member of the Year
- Senior Nurse Andrea Williams
- Cathy Bland
- Jo Furnival-Doran
Community Based Team of the Year
- Quayside Carers
- Pembrokeshire Older Adult CMHT
- Towy North Community Nursing Team
Community Based Individual of the Year
- Lorna Faichney
- Rhiannon Edwards
- Nicola Harteveld
Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care
- Miriam Brown
- Diabetes Remission Service
- Nurse Una Perrin
Kindness/Care Hero Award
- Chris Lemm
- Leah Price – Hollyland Lodge Residential Home
- Angharad Hill
GP Practice of the Year
- Barlow House surgery, Milford Haven
- Llanfair Surgery, Llandovery
- Meddygfa Tywi, Nantgaredig
Pharmacy of the Year
- Withybush General Hospital Pharmacy
- Medus Pharmacy Pembroke
- Neyland Pharmacy
Wellbeing of the Workforce Team
- Paul Sartori Foundation (Pembrokeshire’s Hospice at Home Service)
- Community Professional and Practice Development Team, Community Nursing, Hywel Dda
- Jenny Turner
The Housing with Care Award
- West Wales Care and Repair
- Hanover Court Retirement Housing
This year's ceremony will take place on October 26 at the Pavilion in Haverfordwest.
Jacky Jones, Executive Director of Werndale Hospital said: “Werndale are very proud to be sponsoring these awards which provide an opportunity to highlight the remarkable achievements of individuals working within the health and social care sector. The awards honour the dedication, empathy, and professionalism that countless healthcare workers demonstrate daily.
“People are at the heart of everything we do at Werndale – whether that’s supporting our talented, passionate staff or the people they care for. By sponsoring again this year, we hope to not only demonstrate our commitment to community engagement, but also support the development of unity and camaraderie among healthcare professionals and our local community.
“Werndale is passionate about supporting enhanced collaboration and ultimately improvements to patient outcomes across the entire healthcare community. The awards also encourage knowledge sharing and inspire those involved to learn from one another's experiences. By showcasing the incredible work of professionals already working in the field, the event also serves as a source of motivation for aspiring healthcare providers – which we passionately support at Werndale”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here