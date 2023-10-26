Held in association with Werndale, part of Circle Health Group, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

“I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including Werndale Hospital, for enabling us to stage the West Wales Health & Care Awards again this year,” said Clare Snowdon, West Wales group Editor.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all our finalists and supporters tonight at the awards. It's going to be a great night!"

The finalists for the 2023 West Wales Health & Care Awards

Volunteer of the Year

Fiona Marsden

Sue Ward

Nicola Harteveld

Health Charity of the Year

Paul Sartori Foundation (Pembrokeshire’s Hospice at Home Service)

Megan’s Starr Foundation

Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give

Mental Health Award

Doctor Purnell

Megan’s Starr Foundation

Dominique Williams

Primary Care Person of the Year

Laura Hugman – Clinical Team Leader Manager Paul Sartori Foundation

Dr Sarah Yelland

Clare Hawkins

Care Home of the Year

Caldey Grange

Glanmarlais Dementia Residential Care Home

Tyn y Coed Care

Hospital Staff Member of the Year

Senior Nurse Andrea Williams

Cathy Bland

Jo Furnival-Doran

Community Based Team of the Year

Quayside Carers

Pembrokeshire Older Adult CMHT

Towy North Community Nursing Team

Community Based Individual of the Year

Lorna Faichney

Rhiannon Edwards

Nicola Harteveld

Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care

Miriam Brown

Diabetes Remission Service

Nurse Una Perrin

Kindness/Care Hero Award

Chris Lemm

Leah Price – Hollyland Lodge Residential Home

Angharad Hill

GP Practice of the Year

Barlow House surgery, Milford Haven

Llanfair Surgery, Llandovery

Meddygfa Tywi, Nantgaredig

Pharmacy of the Year

Withybush General Hospital Pharmacy

Medus Pharmacy Pembroke

Neyland Pharmacy

Wellbeing of the Workforce Team

Paul Sartori Foundation (Pembrokeshire’s Hospice at Home Service)

Community Professional and Practice Development Team, Community Nursing, Hywel Dda

Jenny Turner

The Housing with Care Award

West Wales Care and Repair

Hanover Court Retirement Housing

Jacky Jones, Executive Director of Werndale Hospital said: “Werndale are very proud to be sponsoring these awards which provide an opportunity to highlight the remarkable achievements of individuals working within the health and social care sector. The awards honour the dedication, empathy, and professionalism that countless healthcare workers demonstrate daily.

“People are at the heart of everything we do at Werndale – whether that’s supporting our talented, passionate staff or the people they care for. By sponsoring again this year, we hope to not only demonstrate our commitment to community engagement, but also support the development of unity and camaraderie among healthcare professionals and our local community.

“Werndale is passionate about supporting enhanced collaboration and ultimately improvements to patient outcomes across the entire healthcare community. The awards also encourage knowledge sharing and inspire those involved to learn from one another's experiences. By showcasing the incredible work of professionals already working in the field, the event also serves as a source of motivation for aspiring healthcare providers – which we passionately support at Werndale”.