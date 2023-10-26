THERE are 3,000 people in the Western Telegraph Camera Club who post stunning photos taken all over the county.

Every day, our members capture fabulous scenes on camera, whether its related to the weather, beautiful scenic views, interesting landmarks, local wildlife or everyday and special events.

This week, there has been a focus on picturesque scenes along the coastline, reflections and an inquisitive puffin.

Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Puffin getting close to the lensPuffin getting close to the lens (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Barafundle BayBarafundle Bay (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: BosherstonBosherston (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Broad HavenBroad Haven (Image: Juliet Raymond (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: TenbyTenby (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Milford HavenMilford Haven (Image: Melfyn Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Asda reflections, Pembroke DockAsda reflections, Pembroke Dock (Image: Gaynor James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.