Officers were called to reports of a burglary at a property on Cardigan Road, which is thought to have taken place between 1pm and 3.30pm on Friday, October 20.

“Jewellery of high sentimental and monetary value was taken from the property,” a spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

In particular, officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has dashcam or video footage of the area during that period.

Witnesses can contact the police online via bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

When reporting information about this alleged burglary, quote the reference: 23001034364.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or at crimestoppers-uk.org.