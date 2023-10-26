Jai Holroyd, age 40, was described as a loving person who would do anything for anyone.

On the evening of March 19 this year he had arrived home from his job working as a builder on a hotel in Tenby. He told his partner that he had had an argument with a friend over money and had taken cocaine while at the friend’s house.

She said that he was under a lot of pressure at work as well as having some personal worries.

Mr Holroyd took delivery of more cocaine that evening and proceeded to take half a gramme. He and his partner discussed his drug use and other matters. The conversation continued after they went to bed, when she told him that if he couldn’t stop taking cocaine, he would have to go.

The inquest heard that Mr Holroyd had suffered with his mental health and from alcohol and drug addiction in his 20s and that he was still a regular cocaine user.

On the evening of March 19, after the conversation with his partner, he said ‘I shouldn’t be here’ and got out of bed and dressed.

He walked out of the front door telling his partner ‘I’m doing what I have got to do’. She watched him walk down the front garden path and he told her that he loved her and she relied that she loved him too.

“I thought he was going for a drive to calm down,” she said in a witness statement.

The next morning she woke to find several missed calls and text messages from Mr Holroyd on her phone, sent in the early hours of the morning.

Deputy Pembrokeshire Coroner, Gareth Lewis, heard that these stated that he was not in a good place and conveyed an intention to take his own life.

Mr Holroyd had also rung his mother in the early hours, she missed the call and was unsuccessful when she tried to ring him back.

“He was mentally ill but didn’t want to ask for help,” she said in a witness statement.

“What a waste. He could have got some help,” she added.

Shortly before 3am that morning Mr Holroyd rang his brother, who was on holiday with his family, and said that he was at Hobbs Point and was going to drive into the water.

His brother told him to go home and said that they would speak in the morning and Mr Holroyd agreed.

His brother told the inquest that Mr Holroyd had dome something similar a few times, the last occasion being before Christmas last year. He believed that he would go home.

When Mr Holroyd had not arrived home the following morning, or responded to his partner’s phone calls, she alerted the police.

A multi-agency search was conducted for more than ten days with no result.

On April 16 2023 a body, later identified as Mr Holroyd, was found at Pembroke Port near to Hobbs Point. His car was recovered from the water at Hobbs Point on August 10.

A post-mortem returned the cause of death as drowning.

Deputy Coroner for Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying: “Mr Holroyd had a history of poor mental health. In the early hours of March 20 he took deliberate and intentional steps to end his own life by driving his Honda into the River Cleddau at Pembroke Dock.

“He had taken cocaine before his death. I note from previous inquests, that there is an increased risk of depressive thoughts and suicidal ideation on withdrawal from cocaine.”

He extended his sincere condolences to Mr Holroyd’s family.

