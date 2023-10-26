Dyfed-Powys has confirmed that its officers are investigating a report of a burglary at a home on the Mount Estate Milford Haven.

The report was made on the morning of Sunday, October 22.

The Western Telegraph understand that the burglary happened overnight between October 21 and 22 and that the safe contained a significant amount of money.

“The safe was later recovered, and is being examined for forensic evidence,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.