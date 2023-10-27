Stuart Findlay, 60, of Dairy Park Grove in Hakin, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link charged with battery, intentional strangulation, and harassment causing alarm or distress.

He is accused of assaulting a woman in Hakin by beating her at a point between September 14 and 17, and of strangling her on September 18.

Findlay is also alleged to have harassed a man in Hakin on September 18, as part of which he is accused of showing up at the man’s address with the intent to cause alarm or distress.

He pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

Findlay was remanded back into custody, and Judge Geraint set a trial date of February 20, 2024.