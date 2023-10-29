Coroner’s Officer PC Carrie Sheridan told the hearing that Kerry Ann Webber suffered with her mental health and had problems with drug use and alcohol addiction.

On December 3 last year she had gone to bed after taken what is known a ‘street diazepam’ at her home in Haverfordwest. Her family believed that she was sleeping.

However, in the early hours of December 4 her partner found her to be unresponsive.

He started CPR and called an ambulance. However, paramedics were unable to save Ms Webber.

A post-mortem found high levels or prescription drugs in Ms Webber’s system some at more than three times over the therapeutic level.

It recorded that Ms Webber had died of cardiorespiratory depression due to combined drug intoxication.

It noted that one of the drugs in her system, when used with other drugs, could cause cardiorespiratory depression.

Deputy Pembrokeshire Coroner, Gareth Lewis, recorded a conclusion of a drug related death, saying: “Kerry Ann Webber had taken a combination of drugs that caused fatal cardiorespiratory depression.”

He extended his condolences to her family.

