The ring was found by a metal detectorist in a ploughed field in the St Florence area on September 21, 2021. It was located between three and four inches beneath the surface of the field.

The ring was a gold and enamel finger ring decorated with crocus or tulip like flowers. Inside it is the inscription ‘Honour for Thy Virtue’ inscribed in italics, followed by a stamp of the capital letter B.

On the exterior there was the remains of white, green red and yellow enamel.

The ring was sent to Amgueddfa Cymru, National Museum Wales in Cardiff, Dr Sian Isles, curator of medieval and later archaeology, examined it and compiled a report.

She said that the ring was made of an alloy that was well above ten percent gold, on the balance of probabilities it was more than 300 years old.

She added that similar items had been found in Gloucester, Ceredigion and Shropshire.

Rings with similar inscriptions to that found on the ring had been discovered in Hampshire, Suffolk and Rotherham.

She added that Tenby Museum was interested in buying the ring for its collection.

Deputy Pembrokeshire Coroner, Gareth Lewis, said that the ring was more than 300 years old and made of more than ten per cent gold.

Because of this he was able to officially declare that the posy ring was treasure.