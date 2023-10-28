Last week we showcased one of the cheapest properties in Pembrokeshire, a flat in Haverfordwest, currently on the market for £50,000.

On the other end of the scale this week we have Pembrokeshire’s most expensive property according to Rightmove; a 321 acres with a stunning country house which is on the market for £3,250,000 .

The country house boasts three reception rooms, hall, six bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is one unused floor, suitable for further bedrooms as well as an attached studio building, cellar.

The estate also has various farmyard buildings, garages, and two three-bedroom cottages.

There is an established driven shoot as well as single and double bank fishing on the River Taf The 321 acres of land comprises of lakes, ponds, extensive rewilded habitat, woodland, cropping and grazing land.

The estate enjoys an idyllic and private position. Yet it is within easy reach of main roads, railway stations and airports, providing quick and easy access to the rest of the UK as well as the beaches and seaside towns in Pembrokeshire’s unspoilt National Park.

It hosts an established small commercial driven pheasant and duck shoot. There is also, generous amounts of snipe and woodcock on the land. The gross receipts from shooting and grazing are around £50,000.

The accommodation comprises of a handsome and substantial grade II 11,798 sq ft listed country house set over three floors and a large cellar and set in the centre of its own land.

The house is listed as ‘a fine early nineteenth century mansion with good late Georgian interior detailing’. There is a stunning spiral staircase of Italian marble with wrought iron balustrade and mahogany handrail.

The main house has a reception hall, kitchen breakfast room with larder, utility rooms and three reception rooms.

On the first floor there are six bedrooms, currently one is en-suite but there is the potential for more by adding doors, changing layout. Two further bathrooms and a WC are also on the second floor.

The second floor rooms currently unused but there is excellent potential for conversion into further bedrooms.

There is also an attached studio building and stunning landscaped grounds and gardens together with a delightful lake at the rear of the house.

The estate also has a detached three-bedroom cottage (in need of refurbishment); useful outbuildings and garages. Traditional stone barns with conversion potential- subject to planning.

There is a detached three-bedroom Gamekeeper’s Cottage set away from the main house.

The grounds also hold the semi-ruins of the old home farm with farmhouse, stone barn and old gate lodge, again set away from the main house.

There are also numerous small lakes, ponds and large duck flight pond and an interesting mix of land with land suitable for cropping/silage, grazing, rough grazing, ‘re-wilded’ land, established woodland and newly planted woodland.

The estate includes around 1.5 miles of salmon and sea trout fishing on the River Taf.

There is also renewable energy income potential via wind and solar, subject to planning. A report commissioned from specialist energy consulting firm shows highly positive responses to a combined turbine and solar generation on the 42 acres that are on the other side of the road. As an added advantage, the project would not be visible from the house.

The estate is on the market for £3,250,000 with Savills who can be contacted on 029 2271 0472.