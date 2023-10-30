Stephen James, 51, of Station Road, was charged with three offences of attempted sexual assault of a child.

The allegations related to two incidents involving an 11-year-old girl and a six-year-old girl in Tenby town centre on September 16.

James was accused of attempting to intimately touch and kiss the 11-year-old, as well as attempting to sexually touch the younger girl.

He pleaded guilty to two of the charges – relating to the attempted touching of both girls. He denied the other charge – involving the alleged attempted kiss on the 11-year-old.

Prosecutor Ian Wright said the pleas were acceptable, and the Crown Prosecution Service would not seek a trial on the remaining charge.

Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court had previously heard that James observed both children as they walked around the shops on their own, and “took advantage of the children when they were on their own”.

Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered that a pre-sentence report is prepared, and adjourned the case for sentencing on November 22.

After his guilty pleas, James must now sign the sex offenders register.