Over the past month, Dyfed-Powys Police have received multiple calls reporting break-ins at a yard at Princess Gate.

A quantity of scrap metal was reportedly stolen some time overnight from Saturday, September 30 to Sunday, October 1, while a generator was taken from a container which had been broken in to at some point overnight on Monday, October 9 to Tuesday, October 10.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incidents, and anyone with information which could help their investigations should report it, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, use the reference: DP20231010051

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.