West Wales’ pivotal health and care workers received a standing ovation this week when the West Wales Health and Care 2023 awards were announced in association with Werndale Hospital.
Cheers, whistles and heartfelt gratitude was expressed from all corners of the Pavilion at the County Showground as a total of 15 worthy winners were announced by the evening’s host, namely popular National Radio Wales presenter, Angela Jay.
“The way that each and every one of our nominations go above and beyond their call of duty is absolutely incredible,” she said. “We are so truly indebted to you all.”
The full list of winners is as follows:
- Volunteer of the Year - Nicola Harteveld
- Health Charity of the Year - Pembrokeshire Care Share & Give
- Mental Health Award - Dominique Williams
- Primary Care Person of the Year - Laura Hugman, Paul Sartori Foundation
- Care Home of the Year - Glanmarlais Dementia Residential Care Home
- Hospital Staff Member of the Year - Cathy James
- Community Based Team of the Year - Pembrokeshire Older Adult CMHT
- Community Based Individual of the Year - Lorna Faichney
- Excellence in Quality Health & Social Care - Diabetes Remission Service
- Kindness/Care Hero Award - Chris Lemm
- GP Practice of the Year - The Llanfair Surgery, Llandovery
- Pharmacy of the Year - The Pharmacy, Withybush General Hospital
- Wellbeing of the Workforce Team - Community Professional and Practice Development Team, Community Nursing, Hywel Dda
- The Housing with Care Award - West Wales Care and Repair
- Outstanding Achievement Award - Llanfair Surgery, Llandovery.
Each winner will be individually featured in the Western Telegraph over the coming week.
