Cheers, whistles and heartfelt gratitude was expressed from all corners of the Pavilion at the County Showground as a total of 15 worthy winners were announced by the evening’s host, namely popular National Radio Wales presenter, Angela Jay.

“The way that each and every one of our nominations go above and beyond their call of duty is absolutely incredible,” she said. “We are so truly indebted to you all.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Volunteer of the Year - Nicola Harteveld

Health Charity of the Year - Pembrokeshire Care Share & Give

Mental Health Award - Dominique Williams

Primary Care Person of the Year - Laura Hugman, Paul Sartori Foundation

Care Home of the Year - Glanmarlais Dementia Residential Care Home

Hospital Staff Member of the Year - Cathy James

Community Based Team of the Year - Pembrokeshire Older Adult CMHT

Community Based Individual of the Year - Lorna Faichney

Excellence in Quality Health & Social Care - Diabetes Remission Service

Kindness/Care Hero Award - Chris Lemm

GP Practice of the Year - The Llanfair Surgery, Llandovery

Pharmacy of the Year - The Pharmacy, Withybush General Hospital

Wellbeing of the Workforce Team - Community Professional and Practice Development Team, Community Nursing, Hywel Dda

The Housing with Care Award - West Wales Care and Repair

Outstanding Achievement Award - Llanfair Surgery, Llandovery.

Each winner will be individually featured in the Western Telegraph over the coming week.