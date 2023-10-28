Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating following reports of items being stolen from Erwhir Residential Care Home on Long Acre Road in Carmarthen.

It is alleged that “laundry items” were stolen from the care home’s laundry room at some time between 11pm on Monday, October 9 and 1am on Tuesday, October 10.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: DP20231010092.

