Milford Energy Limited (MEL), a sister company of Dragon LNG Limited, is seeking permission for an onshore wind farm and associated equipment, infrastructure and ancillary works at Dragon LNG Meadow, Milford Haven adjacent and to the south of the Waterston Dragon LNG terminal.

It is proposed that the minimum capacity of the development would be 10 megawatts, but could be as high as 12.6-13.5MW, depending on turbine model, with up to three turbines of up to 149.9 metres in height, again depending on the final model slected.

The Dragon liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal provides gas for use by millions of commercial and residential UK consumers, with the capacity to supply up to 10 per cent of the UK’s needs.

Dragon LNG owns the main part of the site where the wind turbines are proposed to be located and will lease the land to MEL.

A supporting statement says the proposal “forms an important part of the carbon reduction strategy for the terminal as the purpose of the proposed wind turbines (together with the existing co-located solar farm) is to provide a direct supply of renewable electricity, primarily to reduce the terminal’s carbon intensity as a key component in Dragon’s ambition to become a Net Zero terminal by 2029”.

The proposed turbines are expected to provide up to 39 per cent of Dragon LNG’s energy needs; any excess electricity generation can be exported to the grid.

The proposal includes a local annual community fund of between £63,000 and £67,500 and is expected to deliver between £128,446 and £137,621 in business rates payments per year.

The application concludes: “The proposed development is consistent with the recent Celtic Freeport status announcement in Milford Haven, and Port Talbot, which will focus on low carbon technologies to support the accelerated reduction of carbon emissions, as well as drive economic prosperity, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall development of the region.”

Pembroke Dock has been identified as the port of entry for turbine components, with loads coming over the Cleddau Bridge; larger loads delivered on a longer route via St Clears.

The major development application will be considered by Pembrokeshire planners at a later date.