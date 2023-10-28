Whitland Male Voice Choir wowed the hundreds of people attending the food fair at the first ever Fishguard Food and Drink Festival last weekend.

The choir sang World in Union, with a soloist starting off and the rest of the choir gradually joining in.

They were accompanied by a troupe of talented dancers from Lowri Jones school of dance, whose physical interpretation of the song brought a tear to many an eye.

The Fishguard Food and Drink Festival continues until November 4.

For the young and young at heart. For those who love nature, farming and growing or just love to eat drink and be merry among friends and family, there is something for everyone.

During the festival selected eateries from the twin towns will introduce a special Fishguard Dish, showcasing local produce and creating their representation of what is best or special about the area.

A special drink event at Ffwrn tonight, Friday October 27 will feature beer, spirit and wine producers from the local area who will present their drinks and tell their stories. There will also be tapas, nibbles and live entertainment.

The Cawl Crawl, tomorrow, Saturday, October 28, will feature a host of local businesses, all competing to produce the best cawl in the twin towns, voted on by diners.

A progressive supper will be held by Fishguard Ladies Circle on Wednesday, November 1. Diners will visit The Royal Oak; Hot Chilli Indian and Creswells a tapas style offering of delicious food. They will finish at Ffwrn for live music and puddings.

There will be something for all the family with a children’s art competition on the theme of ‘my favourite food’ and ‘harvest time in Pembrokeshire’. Throughout the fortnight there is also a free to enter exhibition in St Mary’s Church looking at how food and faith intertwine.

For the rest of the programme which includes a sourdough clinic, a land sea and food pilgrimage and a film and discussion on seaweed as food, go to visitfishguard.co.uk/fishguard-bayfood-and-drink-festival/.

For more information email info@visitfishguard.co.uk, farmersfoodatghome@gmail.com or call Anne-Marie Harries on 07960093716.