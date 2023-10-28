THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have recently started an overall theme of colours. But this week, we took a break to celebrate Hallowe'en with a spooky theme.

We received a dozen submissions of pumpkins, eerie views and decorations. Here are a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Trees in the mistTrees in the mist (Image: Jordan Bowley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Eerie sky and treeEerie sky and tree (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: PumpkinsPumpkins (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Spooky and autumnal decorationsSpooky and autumnal decorations (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: You would be forgiven for thinking these logs looked similar to monsters breaking through the bogYou would be forgiven for thinking these logs looked similar to monsters breaking through the bog (Image: Anne de Salis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stack of pumpkinsStack of pumpkins (Image: Paul Collett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.