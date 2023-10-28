We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have recently started an overall theme of colours. But this week, we took a break to celebrate Hallowe'en with a spooky theme.

We received a dozen submissions of pumpkins, eerie views and decorations. Here are a few of our favourites.

Trees in the mist (Image: Jordan Bowley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Eerie sky and tree (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pumpkins (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Spooky and autumnal decorations (Image: Ka John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

You would be forgiven for thinking these logs looked similar to monsters breaking through the bog (Image: Anne de Salis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Stack of pumpkins (Image: Paul Collett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.