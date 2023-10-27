James Waters of Monkton, Pembroke, recently appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to two charges.

The first charge related to November 21, 2022, when on or around that date, he was the landlord of a property on Hamilton Court, Pembroke Dock, which had tenants. He failed – without reasonable excuse – to be registered under Part 1 of the Housing (Wales) Act 2014 in respect of the property.

The second charge relates to the same date and property. In the second charge he was accused of unlawfully being the principal point of contact for the tenant of the home on Hamilton Court, Pembroke Dock, when matters arose that needed attention under the tenancy when he was not licenced to do so under the same section of the Housing (Wales) Act 2014.

He was ordered to pay a total of £160 in fines, £64 surcharge and £976.66 costs after admitting both charges at Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 19.