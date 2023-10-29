Piotr Antoniuk, 32, of Cilgwyn, Newport, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 21.

He was caught on April 19 doing 62mph in a BMW on the M4 eastbound J42 Earlswood on slip to Seaway Parade Bridge, where the limit is 50mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £200 fine, £80 surcharge and £90 costs.

Samara Jade Hawthorn, 51, of Llanycefn, Clunderwen, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 25.

She was caught on March 31 doing 36mph in a Skoda Yeti on North Road, Cardiff, where the limit was 30mph.

She was given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £73 fine, £28 surcharge and £90 costs.

David Scheeres, 67, of Cosheston, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 25.

He was caught on March 24 doing 37mph in an Audi Q7 on the A4241 Afan Way, Port Talbot, where the limit was 30mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £343 fine, £136 surcharge and £90 costs.

Sam Joseph Sykes, 34, of Under The Hills, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 26.

He was caught on May 24 doing 89mph in a Ford Focus on the M4 at Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £80 fine, £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

James Mark Campbell-Lawrence, 42, of Portfield Avenue, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 5.

He was caught on April 9 doing 67mph in a Vauxhall on the M4 eastbound near Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

He was given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £100 fine and £40 surcharge.

Richard Michael Wills, 63, of Spring Gardens, Whitland, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 17.

He was caught on April 6 doing 27mph in a Citroen DS3 on the B5444 Bonymaen Road, Swansea, where the limit is 20mph.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £220 fine, £88 surcharge and £90 costs.