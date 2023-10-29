Earlier this summer Lloyds Bank announced that the St Davids branch will be closing for good on November 27, prompting locals to express their anger and frustration at being left without adequate banking services.

On Friday (October 27), Stephen Crabb confirmed he has now written to the CEO of Lloyds Bank, Charlie Nunn, requesting that the mobile banking van should be used in St Davids as an alternative.

“After extensive consultation with local residents I know just how strongly people feel about this issue locally, and how important local banking services are for so many in the community,” he said.

“Not only will the city lose its bank branch, but it will also be losing its only free-to-use ATM, which will be removed when the bank closes its doors on November 27.”

In his letter to Charlie Nunn, Stephen Crabb states, “Based on the strong evidence received from the community, I would like to request whether the mobile van could be considered for use in St Davids, which would enable people to transition to a new way of banking.”

Under the current offer, Lloyds has agreed to provide a Community Banker to help advise people on other forms of banking access, but is directing its customers to use the facilities at the nearby Post Office counter located in CKs Supermarket for paying in and withdrawing cash.

Mr Crabb has also been in negotiation with LINK to secure a new location for an ATM and it's understood that a contract with a new provider is imminent.

“From day one I have been in touch with Lloyds on behalf of the community, and with LINK, to talk through the situation in St Davids and to look for options for local residents," he said.

“I recently had a further meeting with LINK and I’m pleased to confirm that a site has now been identified for the ATM and negotiations with an operator are progressing well – I'm hopeful that this will be positive news for the community.”

Meanwhile Stephen Crabb is awaiting a response to his letter from Lloyds Bank and plans on keeping the community informed of any updates.

Lloyds bank has cited that the St Davids branch is no longer sustainable as a result of a decline in the number of customers using the branch.