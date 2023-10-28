Last week RNLI Director of Lifesaving Operations John Payne, awarded six crew members with a Chairman’s Letter of Thanks, an RNLI gallantry award recognising one-off instances of bravery, courage and endeavour.

In November 2021, during Storm Arwen, the crew launched to answer a Mayday call from an ocean-going rowing boat in difficulty.

The men were travelling from Ireland to Aberystwyth in an ocean rowing boat as a training exercise in challenging sea conditions.

One of the rowers had already been evacuated by a Coastguard rescue helicopter after suffering a head injury but the remaining crew found themselves semi-submerged in rough seas.

New Quay RNLI’s Coxswain Daniel Potter, full-time mechanic Bernie Davies, navigator Simon Rigby and crew members on the day Rees-Tom Jones, Dylan Price and Huw Williams all received the accolade for their seamanship, resilience, determination and courage in rescuing the three rowers.

Daniel Potter said, “This was a very challenging rescue, and it’s one that I will always remember. I’m very proud of our crew who showed great determination and courage in saving the three ocean rowers.

“I’m not ashamed to say, there were tears on the lifeboat that day. The look on their faces when we reached them will stay with me for a very long time.”

Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said, “We are so proud of all the crew, boat and shore crew and those behind the scenes, all volunteers who give up their time to train and save lives at sea.”

Presenting the awards, RNLI’s Director of Lifesaving Operations, John Payne said, “It is a real honour to present these awards and give thanks to the crew involved for their bravery and endeavour in saving three Irish rowers in the middle of Storm Arwen nearly two years ago.”

After the rescuce, the ocean rowing boat skipper said: “The weather came in much quicker and much worse than we had predicted. The relief on seeing that lifeboat coming towards us was immense.

"I have nothing but praise for the professionalism and efficiency of the RNLI volunteers who saved our lives, they were quite simply remarkable. We were brought back into the shelter of New Quay and the crews were so welcoming and hospitable.”

To donate to New Quay Lifeboat Station and its Shannon appeal to help with training click here.