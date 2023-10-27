American Bulldog’s are described as breeds along with English bulldogs and Olde English Bulldogge used to breed the notorious American XL Bully - which the UK Government is looking to ban.

On May 6, at Wenvoe, Jennifer Lumb’s white and blue American Bulldog ‘Bear’ was dangerously out of control and injured a police officer.

Lumb, 33, of the town’s Burdons Close, pleaded guilty to one charge of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog which caused injury at Cardiff Magistrates on August 31.

She was sentenced at the court on October 23 where the judge ordered for the dog to be destroyed.

Lumb was also made to pay £250 compensation to the officer in question, a surcharge of £114 and costs £85.

The incident happened in Burdons Close, Wenvoe, in May (Image: Google Maps)

XL Bullys have been in and out the news regularly in recent times, with reports of the breed being involved in a spate of dog attacks.

One of the most defining of those attacks in South Wales was the death of 10-year-old Jack Lis in 2021, when he was mauled to death in Caerphilly.

On September 10, Gwent Police officers attended an address in Rhymney where they found a dead dog inside.

The dog was said to be an XL Bully owned by Marie Stephens which was stabbed to death during an alleged burglary.

Ms Stephens described herself as “distraught” by what happened.

Recently, Marcus Walsh, 41, of Pen y Darren, Merthyr Tydfil, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for owning a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury when his XL Bully attacked a woman in Barry.

Rishi Sunak announced that American XL Bullies will be banned by the end of the year saying it’s clear the breed is a danger to communities.

However, there are those who do not agree with the prime minister and say XL bullies are a loving breed.

Emily Westwood, of Newport, has a 14-month-old XL Bully named Reign.

Ms Westwood says "not all Bullies are bad" adding "every single Bully I have ever come across in my life has been super docile and soft".