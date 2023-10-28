Across the county, there were 172 public charging points open in July, data from the Department for Transport reveals.

Pembrokeshire County Council has been installing electric car charging points over a number of years, mostly in off street car parks.

The council has also been working in collaboration with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to provide charging points in National Park parking facilities.

The charging points are part of a move to help residents and visitors with the transition to a low carbon future.

In particular, the chargers aim to meet the needs of communities by providing charging hubs for residents who do not have off-street parking for the charging of their cars.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “It is great to see we are leading the way in Pembrokeshire and I recognise the tremendous team effort made by officers to achieve this.

“I am pleased we have been able to make a significant roll-out of electric vehicle charging points to contribute toward our aspiration for a net zero transport system, working closely with the Park Authority.”

James Parkin, director of nature and tourism at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said: “Pembrokeshire’s place at the top of this list is testament to the partnership work between the County Council and Park Authority, combining resources and expertise to provide a growing number of electric vehicle charging points for use by communities, visitors and local businesses alike.

“Our collective drive to improve the availability of this important infrastructure also demonstrates the commitment to meet net zero targets for Pembrokeshire, in turn, making the county a cleaner, greener and more prosperous place to live, work and visit.”

The locations of the electric vehicle chargers and instructions on how to use them are available on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.