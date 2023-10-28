The Tenby lifeboat crew responded to calls on Tuesday morning, and again late on Friday night.

The crew of the Haydn Miller were called out by the police just after 9pm on Friday to provide additional help for the search for a woman thought to be missing.

The woman had reportedly left Saundersfoot earlier in the day to walk to Tenby, but the alarm was raised after she didn’t arrive at her hotel.

With the police thinking she could have used the coast path, the lifeboat crew was asked to assist by searching the bays, coves and cliff path between Tenby and Saundersfoot, while police and Coastguard teams searched ashore.

The lifeboat crew thoroughly searched the area from Tenby to Saundersfoot and back again using searchlights, night vision cameras and thermal cameras

With nothing found, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station, arriving back at 10.20pm.

Earlier in the week, shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday, the Coastguard requested backup for a Burry Port lifeboat which was responding to reports two people had been cut off by the tide.

Tenby’s crew made the 15-mile journey to Worm’s Head, having been tasked with providing safety cover while the Burry Port crew attempted to rescue the casualties off the rocks in the swell left over from Storm Babet.

As the crew approached the scene, they received a report that the Burry Port crew had picked the casualties up and dropped them off ashore.

As they were no longer required, the Tenby crew headed back to base.