Representatives from secondary schools, youth groups and Pembrokeshire College were able to ask questions to a panel of councillors at the Democracy Matters Question Time events at County Hall.

The panel faced questions on topics including school budgets, school safety, 20mph speed limits, the council's funding gap, homelessness, the Welsh language and carbon footprints.

Young people and councillors from Pembrokeshire at the first event of the day. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The events were chaired by Cllr Thomas Tudor, chairman of the council, and he was joined by cabinet member for social care and safeguarding Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for housing operations and regulatory services Cllr Michelle Bateman.

Former chairman Cllr Pat Davies, sustainability (well-being and future generations) champion Cllr Joshua Beynon, and Welsh language and children and young persons champion Cllr Delme Harries also faced questions.

Councillors faced questions on a range of topics. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

As well as having their questions answered, those involved also found out more about how the Council works and how to get involved with democracy.

“These amazing events give young people a voice to question elected councillors and officers of the authorities on issues that they are concerned with, and many thanks to all the young people who attended from schools, colleges and youth clubs,” Cllr Tudor said.

Young people and councillors from Pembrokeshire at the evening session. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

“The thought provoking questions were amazing, and thanks to the panel members and organisers who facilitated this much needed opportunity for a debate event. I very much look forward to the next opportunity to chair or attend a similar event once again in the not too distant future.”

Two events were organised by Electoral Services and the Children and Young People’s Rights Office.

To be able to vote in elections, you must register to vote. You can register online via the UK Government website.