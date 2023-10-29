First in the lineup (top left) is a stunning little girl called Diva who, in our opinion, bears all the visual traits of a winter wonderland dog.

Diva is an extremely timid little girl until she gets to know people. She is aged just one-year-old and is looking for a calm and patient home where she can be nurtured, cared for and where she will be able to grow in confidence.

A recent poll carried out by Admiral Pet Insurance revealed that the most popular dog breed in Wales is the labrador. Ladies and gentleman, meet Benji (top, centre).

Benji is a handsome four-year-old who is currently being fostered in a home along with other dogs and cats. He is looking for a forever home where people have some experience of the labrador breed.

Bottom left is Lily, a gorgeous little Shetland pony who displays every ounce of that cheeky but loveable Shetland character.

Lilly is ten-years-old and is good to handle, however she will require some laminitis management. Greenacres Rescue has confirmed that she will make a lovely companion pony.

Next to Lily is Charlie, another little ten-year-old cat who, through no fault of his own, has found himself looking for a new home. Charlie is described as quiet, extremely affectionate and likes nothing better than sitting on a lap and enjoying all the attention and love which he deserves.

Finally, on the far right is the adorable little Buster. Buster is a one-year-old long-coat Chihuaha who is a lovely little chap who yearns to be the centre of someone's world.

If anyone would like to find out more about any of our Fabulous Five, or is interested in adopting them, they should visit the Greenacres Rescue website.