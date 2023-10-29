“I can’t go on living like this,” the woman said in a victim impact statement read out to Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“Something has got to change.”

Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers informed the court that Phillip Miller, 52, had been in a relationship with his former wife for two years.

“They were married for one year, but the complainant ended the relationship because of his drinking and problems with his behaviour when he was intoxicated,” said Ms Rivers.

But Miller, of Castle Farm, Angle, failed to accept that their marriage was over.

“On the night in question the complainant had gone to the theatre with friends, and her phone was turned off,” continued Ms Rivers.

“When she came out, the defendant contacted her numerous times until 1.30am. The following day she received further constant messages and calls, making threats that he was going to take his own life. He was intoxicated.”

The complainant eventually told a police officer about the situation, who advised her to block her number and also block him from contacting her on Facebook.

“She tried doing this, but it didn’t work,” continued Ms Rivers.

“She was having 30 to 40 voicemails from him and was also receiving notifications of his attempts to contact her.

"Because she wasn’t responding, he then began contacting her family members including her father, her aunt and her uncle, telling them that he was going to take his own life.”

Ms Rivers then read out a victim impact statement submitted to the court by the complainant.

“I’ve just had enough” it read. “I’ve tried to help him in many ways, but I’ve also made it clear that our marriage is over. But he doesn’t seem to be getting the message.”

This week Phillip Miller pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment without violence between February 16 and April 10, 2023.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“My client didn’t want the relationship to end,” he said. “But it broke down and within a few days he was living completely by himself. He was desperate for contact and desperate for some support.

“He didn’t do it for the purpose of upsetting her. He was completely lonely, he got drunk, and he behaved in a way that he deeply regrets.”

After considering the mitigation, magistrates ordered Miller to a 12-month community order during which he must carry out 25 rehabilitation requirement days.

He was fined £276 and ordered to pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.