This year’s offering was the musical Oliver, written by Charles Dickens. Set in London during the 1830’s it’s the story of a young orphan Oliver as he (in this production, she) navigates Victorian England from workhouse to apprentice pickpocket in London.

The group of 48 performers aged from six to 17 were outstanding and the show would not have been out of place in the West End. There were stellar performances throughout and it would be an injustice to single any one of the group out.

Milford Haven Drama Group are blessed to have such a talented, wonderful young group of players. This production was fully supported over the four nights with fully packed houses.

Superbly directed by the talented Geraint Sayers and produced by the ever-present Vivien Barrat with musical director Ben Bryce on the keyboard.

Like all productions a considerable amount of work is carried out by personnel backstage and front of house, too many to mention, without who these productions could not take place.

Thank you all for supporting the marvellous talented drama group and make a note in your diary and book for the following: The play ‘Family Planning’ will be performed on the 17th to 24th November.