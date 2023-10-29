The home – called The Moat House – in Llawhaden is a three-bed home with a mezzanine, split-level design and two bathrooms, but boasts a fabulous view.

The house is next to the 12th century Llawhaden Castle and River Cleddau, with the castle famed for its twin-towered gatehouse that overlooks the river.

It has been used over the centuries as a dungeon for prisoners and to house military forces.

The property had a guide price of £290,000 when it went to auction with Landwood Property Auctions who sold the building for £300,000.

James Ashworth, director of Landwood Property Auctions, said: “The Moat House is a unique freehold property with a view of an exceptional piece of history. The castle view was definitely a ‘wow’ feature when house-hunters viewed the property.

“The split-level design offers flexibility for the property to be used as a family home, multi-generational living or provide rental income. Whatever the new owners choose to do with the property, it certainly provides a great view for when you’re doing your dishes.

“This sale is testament to the expertise within the Landwood team, and the ability to unlock value in ordinarily overlooked properties to a global audience of bidders.”