The warning – which is stated that up to 50mm of rain can be expected – has been in force since midday today – Sunday, October 29 - and will be in place until 9am tomorrow – Monday, October 30.

The weather warning is in place for Pembrokeshire, parts of Ceredigion including Cardigan and Lampeter and much of Carmarthenshire including Ammanford, Llandeilo, Llandovery and the Swansea Valleys of Pontardawe and Ystradgynlais.

The Met Office said to expect journey times on bus and train to take longer, with roads also potentially being affected due to spray and flooding, making car journey times longer.

It is also likely to see some interruption to power supplies and other services.

A second yellow weather warning is also in place for heavy rain for Wednesday, November 1, which covers the same areas as well as the wider south Wales region.