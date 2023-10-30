Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of Hywel Dda Health Board which covers the Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire counties – has used donations from the public to provide a variety of resources to support families going through cancer diagnosis, treatment and coping with bereavement.

The charity has provided books and ‘cancer cloud kits’ which will provide resources to help parents have conversations with their children about a cancer diagnosis and to support grieving children, young people and their families.

Emma Williams, the health board’s cancer information and support officer, said: “We’re incredibly grateful that charitable funds have allowed us to purchase these resources.

“Providing information for children and young people that can help them better understand what cancer means for them and their families is really helpful to local families.

“The Cancer Cloud Kits support communication when having difficult conversations and help the family explore the emotional impact a cancer diagnosis can bring.

“The Winston’s Wish books offer practical guidance and resources for any adult who is supporting a child after someone has died. Having access to these books supports the quality of service delivered to children and young people and their families locally.”

The resources will be available for families through the cancer information and support teams at Glangwili, Bronglais, Withybush and Prince Philip hospitals.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”