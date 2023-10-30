The maternity services team in the Hywel Dda University Health Board was given the Developing a Positive Safety Culture award at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2023.

The team – which included Cerian Llewelyn, Bethan Osmundsen, Tipswalo Day, Matthew Pickup, Ihab Abbasi, Letchuman Shankar, Lisa George, Faith Wirral, Kristy Hutch, Sian Thomas, Elizabeth Rees, Alison Jones, Lynn Hurley, Emma Booth, Manal Elbadrawy, Prem Kumar, Sandra Pegram and Kirsty Harrington Butcher – were recognised for their efforts in changing workplace culture around adverse events in maternity and neonatal care.

The team were also finalists in the Patient Safety Education and Training category.

Kathy Greaves, head of midwifery, said: “Making sure our expectant mums and staff feel safe and well-cared for during their time in our maternity units across the Hywel Dda area is hugely important to us. So, this award is an acknowledgement of all our hard work and progress. Many congratulations to the team and thanks for all your dedication and hard work.”

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “I’m delighted for Kathryn and the team – they work incredibly hard to ensure that parents feel they have the best experience possible during their time in our care. Thank you to every member of the team who have played their part in achieving the award.”

The HSJ Patient Safety Awards help drive improvements in culture and quality across the NHS. The awards recognise and reward the hard-working teams and individuals who, in these times of austerity, pay restraints and workforce shortages, are striving to deliver improved patient care. The awards were held in Manchester.