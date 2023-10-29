Hywel Dda University Health Board is inviting domiciliary care workers to receive their flu and covid-19 autumn booster vaccinations at a local vaccination centre or through their GP practice.

The social care sector cares for people at home, preventing unnecessary hospital admissions over the winter period, particularly for older people, and therefore playing a crucial role in the care sector.

The free flue vaccine can be administered through community pharmacies, with some of these pharmacies also offering the covid-19 vaccine. Both vaccines can be safely administered at the same time.

Dr Ardiana Gjini, Hywel Dda’s executive director of public health, said: “Those who provide domiciliary care for people in their homes are an essential part of the healthcare system and it is important they have the protection provided by the flu and covid-19 booster vaccinations this winter.

“We know that vaccination can be effective in reducing the spread of diseases in care settings. That is why it is not only vitally important that people more at risk of developing complications from flu and covid-19 receive the vaccines, but that those working with and alongside them are also protected.”

Any domiciliary care workers in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire can find out which local pharmacies are providing the flu vaccine at www.hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/pharmacy/seasonal-fly-vaccines and if they have not received or wish to rebook an appointment for the covid-19 autumn booster, call 0300 3038322 or email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.