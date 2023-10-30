The popular event returned to the village at the Harbour Car Park on Friday and Saturday.

Large crowds enjoyed the funfair across the two days, with live music, children’s rides, food and festivities for all the family to enjoy.

Fun for all the family at Saundersfoot's Big Double Bang Weekend. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

However, the adverse weather conditions on Saturday did mean that the two planned fireworks displays had to be cancelled due to health and safety concerns.

A statement from the organisers on Saturday evening said: “Due to challenging conditions and in the interests of health and safety of operators and spectators, the Big Bang Weekend has decided to cancel this evening’s fireworks.

“This is a decision not taken lightly and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

Rough waves crashing against the harbour at the Big Double Bang Weekend. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Sweet treats on offer at the funfair. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The Saundersfoot's Big Double Bang Weekend funfair. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)