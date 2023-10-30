The RNLI volunteers received a report from the police of a missing person at around 11.30pm on Sunday, October 29.

The Haydn Miller was launched, and the crew were on the scene within minutes.

They searched along the shoreline up towards Giltar Point using search lights, night vision and thermal imaging cameras.

Having searched the area, news came through to the team that the person had been found safe and well on the shore and the police we with them.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station, arriving back at 12.10am.