A total of 836 runners crossed the finish line after taking to the roads on Sunday, October 29, with the race starting and finishing in Tenby’s Tudor Square.

The route took competitors through the town centre, before heading out of Tenby through Park Road and along down through Kiln Park and to Penally, before returning to Tenby.

Runners setting off in the Tenby 10k. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There had been concerns earlier in the year that the event – which traditionally took place at the end of July – would not go ahead, with previous organisers Trots running club announcing they would be calling it a day as it has become “increasingly difficult and costly” to put on.

However, it was announced in April that a local events team had taken over the organisation of the race, securing its future.

Harry Waring crossed the finish line first in 34 minutes and 20 seconds. Pembrokeshire Harriers’ Daryl John finished second in 35 minutes 17 seconds, and Owen Thomas, of Aberdare Valley AAC finished third in 36 minutes 23.

Runner-up Daryl John taking part in the Tenby 10k. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Lucy Richards was the first woman across the line, finishing in 40 minutes and 56 seconds. Gabriella Booth, of Porthcawl Runners, finished second in the women’s category, while Kitty Robinson, of NBLRs, came third. They finished in 41 minutes 31 seconds, and 41 minutes 47 seconds respectively.

Josh Barnett, of Carmarthen Harriers, was the first Junior Male to cross the line, in 38 minutes and one second. George Hugman finished second in the category with 42 minutes six seconds, and Ifan Davies – 42 minutes 19 seconds – came third.

The Tenby 10k returned this weekend. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Kristy Smith, of Swansea Vale Tri, finished in 43 minutes 53 seconds – the fastest in the Junior Female category. Joanne Jones, of Port Talbot Harriers, finished second in the category with a time of one hour, 10 minutes and 54 seconds, and Abigail Bridge came third in one hour, 11 minutes and 18 seconds.

The full race results can be found at toughrunneruk.fullonsport.com/event/tenby-10k-2023/results.