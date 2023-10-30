After being bought by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority earlier this year, it was announced that the beaach would no longer be accessible to motor vehicles. This raised considerable concerns from locals, who claimed that disabled and elderly people were being discriminated against.

Now, in an attempt to move forward in a constructive manner in relation to car parks and beach access, the Authority is urging people to complete a questionnaire highlighting their needs and requirements at Traeth Mawr.

Some of the issues the National Park Authority is keen to find out about include:

Is public transport to the site suitable for your needs?

Is there enough variety of parking spaces and layout?

Are disabled parking bays in the right place?

Are bus stop/drop off bays/loading areas suitable for your needs?

Is the surface friendly for your mobility needs?

Do you need mobility equipment such as a beach wheelchair? What kind would be most beneficial to you?

Are there any activities you would like to see hosted?

If you do not visit Traeth Mawr, why not? What would encourage you in the future?

“As part of our commitment to creating positive change at Traeth Mawr, we would value your views and contribution to help shape our future plans for the beach,” states the National Park.

"By purchasing the land, our aim is to make the beach a safer, cleaner space for everyone to enjoy, whilst boosting biodiversity and protecting nature."

The questionnaire can be found on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority website. This survey will close on November 17, 2023.