A section of the road between Canaston and Yerbeston, near Canaston Woods, was closed from shortly before 1pm due to the crash.

Emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a lorry and a car.

The road re-opened at around 5.30pm, and Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.51pm on October 28 to a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car.

“The road between Bluestone roundabout and Canaston Bridge roundabout was closed.

“Road was reopened shortly before 5.30pm.”