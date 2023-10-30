A LORRY and a car were involved in a crash which closed the A4075 for several hours on Saturday afternoon.
A section of the road between Canaston and Yerbeston, near Canaston Woods, was closed from shortly before 1pm due to the crash.
Emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a lorry and a car.
The road re-opened at around 5.30pm, and Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that no injuries were reported.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.51pm on October 28 to a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car.
“The road between Bluestone roundabout and Canaston Bridge roundabout was closed.
“Road was reopened shortly before 5.30pm.”
