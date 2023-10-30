Mr Sargent’s visit was the result of petitions set up following Ashley’s death, calling for urgent road safety measures to be introduced at the junction.

Last month the Welsh Government confirmed that traffic lights are to be positioned at Nash Fingerpost before the end of the financial year, however many locals believe that lights will be inadequate to deal with the high volume of traffic that uses this particular stretch of road. Locals fear the lights will result in significant traffic build-ups, increased congestion and delays.

Meanwhile Mr Sargent confirmed that a debate on the first petition, set up by Ashley’s friend, Elliot Morrison following his death on May 13, will take place before Christmas.

Mr Sargent went on to say that the final decision will be made by the Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters.

Also attending Thursday's meeting was South Pembrokeshire’s Senedd Member, Sam Kurtz.

“The petition which reached 10,000 signatures called on the Welsh Government to improve the safety of this dangerous junction,” he commented.

“There was agreement from those who attended the meeting, that traffic lights would improve the safety of the Nash Fingerpost junction and whilst a roundabout continues to be the preferred option, the time it takes to build one means that doing nothing isn’t an option for the Welsh Government.

“I’m grateful to everyone who was able to join Jack and myself at the junction, showing the strength of feeling within the community. The campaign continues to make this junction safe, and I look forward to making the case once again for the necessary safety improvements when the petition is debated in the Senedd Chamber in the next few weeks.”

Also in attendance last Thursday was county councillor Tessa Hodgson of the Lamphey ward (which includes the junction), Nick James, Chair of Cosheston Community Council, Stephen Thornton from Valero, Dennis Evans from Pembroke Town Council, Yvette Weblin-Grimsley and County Councillor Vanessa Thomas from the Carew Ward.

“Everryone who attended the meeting was able to share with Jack their own experiences of the junction, as well as the long history of campaigning to improve the junction and the local feeling around traffic lights and a roundabout,” added Sam Kurtz. “All of this can be used by Jack in the debate, which I will be taking part in too.”

Earlier this month Sam Kurtz raised the issue in a written question to Lee Waters. Mr Waters responded, “While [a roundabout] remains a long term option, it would take a considerable amount of time to reach fruition and would need to be in line with our tests for road building.”