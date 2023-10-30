Richard Lewis, 49, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing seven child sex offence charges.

Lewis was charged with six counts of assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration – all dated between July 2004 and July 2009.

He was also charged with attempted sexual assault of a child aged under 13 - relating to when the complainant was aged between eight and 12 years old.

Lewis, whose given address to the court was Slade Lane In Haverfordwest, pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

He was granted bail subject to a number of conditions, including residency at an address in Carmarthen.

“Your case is now set for trial on March 11,” Judge Catherine Richards told Lewis.