They took a dip in the Iceland seas with their Icelandic Bluetits counterparts, joined by none other than Icelandic president, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson at a beach in Reykavik.

Bluetits founder Sian Richardson, who accidentally founded The Bluetits in 2014 when she took up a cold-water swimming challenge at her local beach in St Davids, said she was delighted to have met the president.

“I loved how everyone addressed him by his first name, but most of all it was great to find out that he’s a swimmer,” she said.

“He lives just across the bay from Reykjavik and so sometimes the Reykjavik Bluetits swim to his house – he swims out to meet them and he lets them use his hot tub to warm up.

"I like the lack of pomp in Iceland - there’s no ‘sir’ or ‘madam’ and everyone is equal. I can’t imagine Rishi Sunak turning up to swim with the Bluetits without an entourage of photo photographers and top level security.”

During their trip the visiting Bluetits swam in geothermal pools, including the famous Blue Lagoon. They also visited traditional Icelandic lidos, swam in the sea and even donned wetsuits to swim in the two degrees centigrade waters between the tectonic plates of North America and Eurasia.

“They have quite a lot of swimming groups in Iceland, and it isn’t unusual for people to swim throughout the winter,” said Sian.

“There are some real hardcore swimmers in the Reykjavik Bluetits who are ice swimmers and Channel swimmers, but essentially they are just people who enjoy dipping on a daily basis.”

Despite the popularity of swimming in Iceland, the Bluetits’ antics did garner some interest.

“An Icelandic newspaper turned up to do an interview with us because they were so intrigued by what we were doing,” says Sian.

“Even though they are used to swimming in the lidos in the in winter, they’re not necessarily used to swimming in the sea, so they found it quite unusual to see 20 of us running towards the waves, screaming our heads off.”

The trip was one of a new offering of Bluetits Holidays, arranged in collaboration with The Different Travel Company..

“We’re delighted with how the trip went,” said Sian. “There’s a real appetite for outdoor swimming now, and being a Bluetit provides camaraderie, friendship and safety when you’re in the water. For years Bluetits have been hooking up with local Bluetits groups on their travels, but it’s amazing to now be able to offer Bluetits holidays that take people swimming in some of the most amazing waters in the world.”