Officers were called to Gelliswick Road, Hakin, on July 18 where they discovered Rebecca David.

“She was in the middle of the road with a blanket over her and she was fitting,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“Officers became concerned about her because she was lapsing in and out of consciousness.”

Ms Rivers went on to say that when Rebecca David came to, and realised there were officers standing around her, she shouted, “No f****** will help me, you little buggers. You never helped me before when I asked for it.”

As a result, she was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Rebecca David, of Waterloo Square, Wellington Road, Hakin, pleaded guilty to the offence. She was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“It all started off with her having a fit,” he said. “She regularly has fits and attends hospital and she’s sorry for what she’s done.”

David was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.