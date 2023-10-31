Roger Brown, 58, of Devon Drive, Pembroke, was stopped on Main Street, Pembroke on May 18 as he was driving his Seat Leon.

Blood tests carried out by police officers showed he had 7.7 ug/l of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood ( the legal limit is 2) and 39 ug/l of cocaine (the legal limit is 10).

Brown was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

James Morris, 35, of Haven Drive, Hakin, was stopped at Bulford Road, Tiers Cross on May 4 as he was driving his Vauxhall Zafira. Subsequent blood tests showed he had 5.3 ug/l of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his system. The legal limit is 2.

Morris was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.