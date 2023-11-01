This is the fear of residents following what has been described as ‘a major development’ proposal by Wakefield Developments Ltd.

The proposal is to build 52 units on land east of Pilgrim’s Way comprising one and two bedroom flats, and three and four bedroom houses.

But locals say the junction leading from the main A487 into Pilgrim’s Way is already struggling to accommodate traffic from the two residential estates at Grassholm Close and Pilgrim’s Way. They fear that if the proposed development goes ahead, then the traffic congestion and pedestrian visibility will reach danger levels.

The road that leads from Pilgrim's Way to the main A487 junction (Image: Western Telegraph)

“We’ve been asking questions ever since we first noticed the planning application hanging from a flimsy piece of string, but to date we’ve received no explanations whatsoever,” said local resident Cliff White.

“Approximately 30 houses currently feed off the junction, and already it’s dangerous. The road is a bottleneck as it approaches the junction, and isn’t wide enough for two vehicles. Two pedestrians were recently knocked down near the junction and it stands to reason that if the development goes ahead, the volume of traffic is going to triple.

“The only way to get around this is by installing a three-way traffic light system on the main road but this will mean that at 8am every morning and between 4 and 5pm every afternoon, the tailbacks with the volume of traffic that travels between St Davids and Haverfordwest will be ridiculous.”

Mr White went on to say that a previous application to build 27 houses on the same plot of land was refused following the recommendation of Pembrokeshire County Council’s highways authority.

Residents are also concerned at the number of primary school children who walk, cycle or scooter along this stretch of road on their way to and from Roch school.

“Around 170 children go to the school here in the village and the vast majority of them walk along Pilgrim’s Way or come down on their bikes or their scooters,” commented Brenda Hooper.

“They use the footpath that leads down from Maesyffynnon Road and I know a great deal of parents are extremely concerned at the road safety impact the development will have.”

There are also concerns that the sewage treatment plant in Newgale is currently working to what residents describe as ‘maximum capacity’ to deal with the waste water and raw sewage discharged from Roch.

“Residents have complained to Welsh Water on a number of occasions that their manhole covers are lifting since the new development was built at Maesyffynnon," added Brenda Hooper.

The planning notice was first spotted several months ago hanging upside down from a piece of string on the entrance to the site.

“They just didn’t want people to see it,” continues Cliff White.

“As a result, there are many people in Roch who aren’t even aware of what could happen. We’ve learned that the developers recently requested a meeting with the parish council, so why weren’t the locals invited to listen to the proposals? Why haven’t we been consulted?

“Several houses have recently gone on the market in Roch because people are concerned about 52 new properties coming here, and the implications this is going to have on the village.

The field where the proposed development will go ahead is overlooked by Roche Castle and Maesyffynnon Road estate. (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Even if the developers say this is going to be for social housing, I know of many instances in the past where changes have been made once planning consent is granted - what started out as social housing became three and four bedroom properties which were totally unaffordable to locals.

"It’s happened in St Davids and it’s happened in Broadhaven.

“These recent proposals won’t address the needs of the community – it’s simply another money-making exercise.”

The application will now be considered by Pembrokeshire County Council's planning committee.