Eligible people will be paid between today, October 31, and Sunday, November 19. They do not need to apply for the payment or do anything to receive it.

To be eligible for the Cost of Living Payment, you need to have been entitled to a payment for a qualifying benefit between August 18 and September 17, or payment for an assessment period, ending between those dates.

The eligible benefits are:

Universal credit;

Pension credit;

Income-based jobseekers allowance;

Income-related employment and support allowance;

Income support;

Working tax credit;

Child tax credit.

Those who wish to check their entitlement have been encouraged to use an independent benefits calculator for a better idea of what they could receive.

This will be the second of three Cost of Living payments from the UK Government in 2023/24, worth a total of up to £900. A further payment will be made available by spring 2024.

Pensioner households will also receive £300, paid as a top-up to those eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment in November and December.

'Timely boost'





Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, has said the payment will “protect the most vulnerable households from high prices” while the government works to halve inflation.

“Work Coaches are based in Jobcentres across Wales and are on hand to help people find work or enhance their skills,” he said.

“I encourage anyone wanting to strengthen their finances and unleash the benefits of work to contact their local Jobcentre to see what help is available.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the £300 payment would provide people a “timely boost” before Christmas.

Welsh Secretary and Monmouth MP David TC Davies said the government recognised the continuing impact of the cost-of-living to low-income households, saying the payment came as part of a “broader package of support”.

“At the same time, we are working hard to reduce inflation, which will help everyone in Wales and across the UK with their finances,” he said.