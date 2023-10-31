According to the census figures, six people have said they are practising Satanists within Pembrokeshire, which means they worship or venerate Satan, also commonly known as the Devil or Lucifer.

However further analysis suggests that the word ‘Satanism’ is often used as a metaphor for people who question authority and reject mainstream religion.

Seven Pembrokeshire residents have selected witchcraft as their religion, which generally means they use magic or supernatural powers to inflict harm or misfortune on others while a total of 34 locals have selected Wicca as their religion in the 2021 census. Wicca worships a Triple goddess and a horned God associated with the waxing, full and waning phases of the Moon.

But the greatest increase is in the number of pagans who are practising within the county, which has seen a sharp rise of 32 per cent, bringing the pagan total to 273.

Pagans view the world as a place of joy and life, not of sin and suffering and believe that the divine can be found in the natural world. They tend to be earth conscious and hold a deep reverence for nature and the earth.

Meanwhile in an autobiography published by local chapel minister Felix Aubel, he stated that he knew of people in west Wales who use ‘poppets’ or effigies to bring bad luck to other people. In folk magic and witchcraft, a poppet is a doll made to represent a person, for casting spells on that person.

The dolls may be made from materials as a carved root, grain or corn shafts, a fruit, paper, wax, potato, clay, branches, or cloth stuffed with herbs. The intention is that whatever actions are performed upon the effigy, it will then be transferred to the subject.

Sometimes a sharp needle is stuck into the effigy’s heart and Rev Aubel states that he became aware that this had been used on a member of his chapel in the Aberaeron area in 1994.

He also said that he had encountered a case of the “evil eye” during his ministerial career: “This is an ancient belief in the existence of a malevolent power in the glance of some people, which is almost invariably provoked by envy or jealousy,” he said.

Halloween, which has roots in paganism, originated from the Celtic celebration of Samhain that marked the end of summer and the beginning of the winter. Celts believed the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred on this night.

Celtic priests would build bonfires, where the people gathered to burn crops and animals as sacrifices to the Celtic deities.

Eventually, the influence of Christianity spread into Celtic lands and All Saint's Day was created, incorporating some of the original pagan traditions. To celebrate the days, people would light bonfires, throw parades and dress up as saints, angels and devils.