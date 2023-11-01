T Sloan, trading as Tom Sloan, of Bills Park, Wallis (SA62 5RA) is applying to add an operating centre at the above address which would keep one goods vehicles and one trailer.

Any owners or occupiers of land near the operating centre site who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be impacted by this should make a written representation to Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds (LS9 6NF) including their reasons for the representation. Representations must also be sent to the applicant on the above address. Representations must be submitted by November 22.