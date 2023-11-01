A PEMBROKESHIRE school is applying to host regulated entertainment.
Haverfordwest High VC School has applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for a premises licence.
If approved, the licence would allow the school – on Queensway, Haverfordwest – to host regulated entertainment.
The application can be viewed at County Hall, Haverfordwest during normal business hours.
Anyone wishing to make a representation should do so in writing by emailing licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by writing to Lead Licensing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP. Representations must be made by November 23, 2023.
