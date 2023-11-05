The road closure will affect part of the A478 in Narberth to allow for telecom infrastructure works to be carried out.

The closure affects the following road:

Spring Gardens (A478) Narberth from the junction with Bushes Lane east to the junction with St James Street.

The closure will come into force on November 20 and will be closed between 7pm and 6am for 10 nights.

During this period, no vehicles aside from exempted vehicles will be allowed to use the road. There is an alternative route via Northfield Road, Redstone Road, A40 Haverfordwest to St Clears Road, A478 Clunderwen to Narberth Road and Jesse Road.

During the works, the one-way order at Spring Gardens will be suspended to allow limited two-way traffic flow to properties.

Pembrokeshire County Council issued the notice for the closure in the November 1 edition of the Western Telegraph.